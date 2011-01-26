It’s finally here! This afternoon, I’ll be meeting with the Jordan Brand design team behind the Air Jordan 2011, but I wanted to get you guys a first look at the 26th shoe in the Air Jordan franchise as soon as I could. Check it out.

Like its predecessors, the Air Jordan 2011 draws inspirational cues from the legacy of Michael Jordan, and features several first-of-its-kind performance and design features (i.e. interchangeable red and blue midsoles) and is one of the most technologically advanced performance shoes Jordan Brand has ever produced. Tinker Hatfield, Vice President of Special Projects and Creative Design for Nike, Inc., and Tom Luedecke, Senior Footwear Designer for Jordan Brand, led the creative team who worked closely with His Airness to create the Air Jordan 2011.

“Each year I challenge the Brand to push the envelope in all aspects of the creative process including design, technology and the overall performance of the shoe,” says Jordan. “The Air Jordan 2011 is representative of where we are headed as a Brand in 2011 and beyond. With each passing year Jordan Brand will look to challenge the way the footwear industry and consumers think about performance, and consistently look to improve upon where we have already been.”

“The Air Jordan 2011 continues the franchise tradition of setting the benchmark for superior performance and design,” says Hatfield. “As a Brand we recognize that athletes want a shoe that is truly an extension of their various styles of play and efficiently responds to their individual and environmental cues.”

To meet this charge, one thing you’ll notice is the interchangeable red and blue midsoles. As Jordan Brand puts it, “For the player that needs to be quicker on court, the blue midsole incorporates heel and forefoot Zoom Air Units that provide an extra responsive ride. The 3/4 length Air Unit and Cushlon midsole in the red midsole are built for players whose game is more explosive and need an extra cushioned ride.”

Also, perhaps the most striking design element is the handcrafted Patina leather – a new material that has never been featured before on a performance basketball shoe. Each shoe is finished with a hand burnishing process, ensuring that no two shoes are exactly alike.

The Air Jordan 2011 will be available in three colors nationwide on Saturday, Feb. 19 for a suggested retail price of $170.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.