Air Jordan 2012 Lite Team

Jordan Brand is releasing eight new team colorways for its Air Jordan 2012 Lite, with styles expected to hit retail outlets this month. The sneakers have Hyperfuse and Flywire technology and also showcase, like any good team shoe, plenty of real estate for your colors on the midsole, inside panels and up the back of the heel. All of it surrounds a one-piece black upper. Hit the jump to see more photos.

