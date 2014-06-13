Jordan Brand Releasing Special Air Jordan VI Retro Collection This Weekend

In his seventh season, Michael Jordan finally reached the pinnacle of the basketball world with his first title. To celebrate MJ’s first Finals victory, Jordan Brand is releasing the signature kicks he laced up that year with two distinctive Air Jordan 6 Retros coming this weekend to pay tribute to the sneakers the man laced up as he started his drive to become legend.

These AJVI Retros offer a unique ring lace toggle and a special graphic on the back heel to commemorate MJ’s six titles, which have come to personify his legacy as a true champion. The special AJVI’s salute the sixth signature shoe MJ wore during his fervent drive for that first title in 1991.

Both shoes release June 14 on Nike.com at a retail price of $250 each.

