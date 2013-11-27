“Air Jordan” Logo Discovered Inside Cucumber [Photo]

Nike is ubiquitous, even â€” apparently â€” inside a Cucumber. Or is Michael Jordan everywhere, including inside a cucumber? So many questions, but the only thing to answer them is a surprise “Air Jordan” logo upon opening up a cucumber. You heard us right.

For any Jordan zealots, feel free to track this Twitter person down and lie prostrate at the feet of the Greek Goddess Nike, champion of victory…and dope kicks.

Air Jordan XI “Championship Ring” PE (photo. Jordan Brand)

The Air Jordan silhouette is probably more famous than any image depicting the Virgin Mary or Jesus Christ.

[via FTW]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.