“Air Up There” Challenges Blake Griffin To A Dunk-Off

Blake Griffin was far and away the best dunker in the NBA this season. While he didn’t lead the league in the number of rims abused, he was the most memorable. His performance in the Slam Dunk Contest – no matter how you feel about the Kia – will be talked about for years to come.
But unless you’ve never been on YouTube before, you know there are dudes out there who can give the Clippers forward a run for his money. Taurian Fontenette aka “Air Up There” and “Mr. 720” might be the best dunker in the entire world, and now he wants a shot at BG.
Apparently, AUP has challenged Griffin to a one-on-one dunk showdown, doing so when Ball Up recently had their first annual “Air Up There Slam Dunk Contest” with judges like Julius Erving, actor Anthony Anderson and ex-NBA player Cedric Ceballos. The dunk contest is currently airing, along with other episodes of the tour, on Fox Sports Net.
“If Griffin is up to the challenge, fans will be the true winners as this will undoubtedly be a great showdown between two talented athletes,” notes Ball Up CEO, Demetrius Spencer, in a press release.
More than likely, this will never happen. But we can always hope. And sorry Blake, but AUP will probably win every dunk contest he ever enters.
How do you think would win?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
AUP all day, you cant beat a 720 or his 360 between the legs. i hope it comes together for some charity that they both agree on.
Griffin should challenge Air Up There to a “most minutes played in the NBA” contest.
just sayin
LMAO @ #2
Dude is looking DOWN into the rim. You gotta give him props for just being able to do THAT. He definitely got bunnies.
damn that is insane.
AUP will definitely be the favorite. But blake better be working on his post moves and mid range game instead of answering dunk challenges.
What happened to that 360 double between the legs that he was working on?
I think Blakes got better things to do then compete in a dunk contest with a guy who dunks for a living….
Wonder why AUP did ask Blake in a One-on-One contest, since playing actual ball is what Blake does for a living…
$1000…thought he mighta got a bit more than that. Not bad for a days work i guess.
THis is madness. He makes it look so easy. Can we calll him the best contest dunker in the world – dunking in a game is something. Man that guy is above the rim. Blake would have no chance against that guy.
At 2:01 his mouth is literally at the same level as the rim, he be the first ever person to do a “bite dunk” where he bites the rim while dunking at the same time. Griffin wouldn’t bother, too much risk involved, isn’t next year his contract year? Mad props to AUP, why a guy with athleticism like that can’t translate to the pros is unbelievable. Dime can you get rid of the Nokia ad, it’s pretty annoying.
LMAO @ this —> ” Dime can you get rid of the Nokia ad, it’s pretty annoying.”
If you pay their bills, I’m sure they’ll oblige.
I’m a Griffin fan too but let’s be real… Griffin didn’t even have the best dunks in the 2011 Dunk Off. Lol. On his first dunk, his 3 misses were more spectacular than the make, and shouldn’t they have judge the dunk solely on the successful make??
Fontenette would kill him in a contest.
Breaking news: Blake Griffin challenges the Air Up There to a “Who the Fuck is the Air Up There?” Contest. Air Up There would probably win that one too, but nobody cares.