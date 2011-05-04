“Air Up There” Challenges Blake Griffin To A Dunk-Off

Blake Griffin was far and away the best dunker in the NBA this season. While he didn’t lead the league in the number of rims abused, he was the most memorable. His performance in the Slam Dunk Contest – no matter how you feel about the Kia – will be talked about for years to come.

But unless you’ve never been on YouTube before, you know there are dudes out there who can give the Clippers forward a run for his money. Taurian Fontenette aka “Air Up There” and “Mr. 720” might be the best dunker in the entire world, and now he wants a shot at BG.

Apparently, AUP has challenged Griffin to a one-on-one dunk showdown, doing so when Ball Up recently had their first annual “Air Up There Slam Dunk Contest” with judges like Julius Erving, actor Anthony Anderson and ex-NBA player Cedric Ceballos. The dunk contest is currently airing, along with other episodes of the tour, on Fox Sports Net.

“If Griffin is up to the challenge, fans will be the true winners as this will undoubtedly be a great showdown between two talented athletes,” notes Ball Up CEO, Demetrius Spencer, in a press release.

More than likely, this will never happen. But we can always hope. And sorry Blake, but AUP will probably win every dunk contest he ever enters.

