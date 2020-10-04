While Game 2 of the WNBA Finals was taking place in the Wubble at IMG Academy in Florida, the league released the 10 players who earned All-WNBA honors this season. The players on the first team will earn a $10,300 bonus, while second team players earn a $5,150 bonus for being named All-WNBA.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and league DPOY Candace Parker both earned unanimous selections to the first team as forwards, with Breanna Stewart, who has been a dominant force for the Seattle Storm thus far in the Finals, earned 46 first-team votes at center, one shy of joining Wilson and Parker for unanimous honors. The rest of All-WNBA teams are as follows.

All-WNBA First Team

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Breanna Stewart

Courtney Vandersloot

Arike Ogunbowale

All-WNBA Second Team

Diana Taurasi

DeWanna Bonner

Napheesa Collier

Skyler Diggins-Smith

Myisha Hines-Allen

Vandersloot set a new WNBA record by averaging 10 assists per game this season, making her an unsurprising first team selection, while Ogunbowale averaged a league-high 22.8 points per game this season in Dallas. The second team features a pair of Phoenix teammates in Taurasi and Diggins-Smith, as they averaged 18.7 and 17.7 points per game respectively. Bonner was third in the league in scoring at 19.7 points per game while Collier was the league’s Rookie of the Year in Minnesota, and Hines-Allen averaged 17 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in Washington.