A’ja Wilson Tied The WNBA Record For Points In A Game

For the third time in WNBA history, a player has eclipsed the 50-point mark in a game. During Tuesday night’s tilt between the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream, reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had the most prolific game of her career, as she managed to tie the WNBA’s single-game record with 53 points.

The Aces needed the monster night from their superstar forward, with Wilson leading the team to a 112-100 win on the evening. Wilson was her usual brilliant self, as she attacked Atlanta’s defense from the free throw line and in and got essentially anything she wanted. By the time the game reached its conclusion, Wilson converted 16 of her 23 attempts from the field and 20 of her 21 free throws, with only one bucket coming from behind the three-point line. In addition to her scoring prowess, Wilson pitched in seven rebounds and four blocks in 33 minutes of work.

HER 👑@_ajawilson22 with a HISTORIC performance tonight vs. the Dream ⬇ ♠ Career-high 53 PTS

♠ Sets Aces franchise record for points in a single game

♠ Ties the WNBA record for points in a single game

♠ Becomes the 3rd player in WNBA History to drop 50+ PTS#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/lV8t6Ht1a2 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 23, 2023

LeBron James praised Wilson for her performance, which just so happened to come as she wore his signature sneakers.

Must be the 👟!!! Nah it’s definitely her game the whole way!! They do look good on her though! GO THE HELL OFF THEN SIS!!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 https://t.co/IA7UdXAVIW — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2023

Wilson tied a record set in 2018 by Liz Cambage, who scored 53 points in a Dallas Wings win over the New York Liberty. Her previous career high was 40 points, which she recorded earlier this month against the Washington Mystics.

With the win, the Aces improved to 29-4 on the season, which keeps them firmly in first place.