An unexpected point in the Boston Celtics’ chaotic offseason came on Tuesday morning, when it was announced that Al Horford would not opt into the final year of his contract and hit free agency. The assumption was that Horford would work out a new deal with the Celtics that traded annual salary for more years going forward.

While he does plan on working out a longterm deal, it appears that his future is not in Boston. Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald dropped a bombshell on Tuesday night when he reported that Horford plans on signing a four-year deal with a team that is not the Celtics.

Major change in the Al Horford situation:

Per source close to Horford, his side is no longer discussing a new 3-year deal to stay with the Celtics. He is expected to sign a 4-year free agent contract elsewhere…

Story to come. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) June 18, 2019

The report was eventually confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who says the two sides can’t close the sizable gap they’re facing in negotiations.