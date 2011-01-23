All-Star Saturday: Durant, Dirk, Griffin, Wall hit game-winners

Among the many reasons everybody loves Kevin Durant — such as the fact that he’s a walking case study on the pathology of Acute GetBuckets Syndrome — is that he’s a refreshing break from some of the things people don’t like about sports. No drama, no controversy, no whining: KD is all about basketball. In last night’s Thunder win over the Knicks, Durant again went outside the norm after hitting his biggest shot of the season … Late in the fourth quarter, New York led by six after Amar’e Stoudemire‘s follow dunk that seemed to suck the energy out of OKC’s gym. But Russell Westbrook (28 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts) answered with a pull-up jumper and-one, then Durant hit a jumper over Danilo Gallinari to make it a one-point game. Then, in a funny bit of foreshadowing, some of the confetti reserved for Thunder home wins randomly fell from the ceiling onto the court, causing a delay so they could sweep it up … With six seconds left, it was tied and OKC had the ball. Durant (30 pts, 12 rebs) created some space and casually drained a fadeaway three in Gallinari’s eye at the buzzer. Now whereas every ballplayer from middle school to the NBA these days punctuates their game-winners with a snarl and a scowl like they just walked into the bathroom after John Witherspoon, Durant flashed a half-mean mug for maybe two seconds, then broke into a huge grin that he couldn’t wipe off his face … Just when you think you find something Blake Griffin can’t do, he does it. Tied up with Golden State in the final minute of the fourth quarter and the shot clock almost out, the Clippers were inbounding at midcourt. The Warriors ignored Blake (30 pts, 18 rebs, 8 asts) as he stood 30 feet from the basket because, you know, he’s a 6-10 monster of a power forward who doesn’t knock down 30-footers. So what does he do? Calmly drops a triple to give L.A. the lead for good … The more popular Griffin gets, the more we hear predictions that he’ll end up on the Lakers as soon as he’s a free agent. But doesn’t it seem more likely he’d go to Oklahoma City? Not only because it’s his hometown squad, but also because Blake could form a dynastic Big Three with Durant and Westbrook … And how is that John Wall kid doing? Last night he stepped into the arena against Rajon Rondo and walked out a winner. Late in the fourth, Wall (16 pts, 6 rebs) went coast-to-coast in about 2.5 seconds and muscled in a go-ahead layup over two defenders. Then with under a minute to go, after Boston tied it, Wall measured Rondo and banked in a three. A couple possessions later Wall almost gave the game away when he got ripped by Rondo (13 pts, 9 asts) while Washington was protecting a one-point lead, but Paul Pierce missed on the other end, and the Wizards escaped … Did the Wizards’ DJ really play “Down Bottom” off that old Ruff Ryders compilation after the final buzzer? …Read More>>
Great games last night. Just watching Thunder and Durant’s buzzer. One thing that’s been bothering me durnig game is Krstic’s head. C’mon dude, you have same haircut as when you were 6 months old. Have some pride and shave your head
Agreed great games last night.
Felton lost it for the Knicks though, five straight possessions at the end consisted of him doing pick and roll with Stat and not once was he thinking anything but shoot.
And ya’ll check out Mustafa Shakur’s debut in the most ghetto washington jersey ever? Guys name and number was half way down his back and the numbers on the front were off placed as well.
Hey DIME, why even mention the fact that the Spurs where playing the second game of a back to back considering that the Hornets were doing exactly the same thing?
Yeah and whatabout 22! second quarter points of Mike Miller?! Lebron and Miller combined for 70 Points that game.
Durant acting like he’s having fun when he’s winning games for his team and is one of the best players in the L. Meanwhile,you got clowns like Eddie House who scowls and yaps like every shot he makes is a game winner.
No mention of Mike Money getting his swag on finally?
It was necessary to notice that it was a back to back for the Spurs since Pop decided to bench his starting five and assume a meaningless loss while saving energy and health for when it counts.
Spurs took a loss and that’s no problem at all.
A few years back the hornets had their number during the season, and we all know how that playoff series ended up.
Now I gotta search for Pop’s typically cryptic postgame presser so I can decipher his code and find out what was really going on
MOIKE MUILLAAH!!!
If Lebron could not play and to complete the troika, would the Heat crack 50 pts against whoever? granted they still have Miller and Chalmers but i still doubt it.
blake griffin 180 alley oop from bledsoe. can we just hand him the slam dunk and ROY awards now? filthy.
If you haven’t seen Durant’s game winner over Gallo you’re missing out. As a friendly public service to all (including That’s What’s Up) you can click my name to check it out.
On another, more Smack relevant note, what’s up the Utah Jazz? 4 straight losses (including Wash, NJ, and Philly)! I’m a Philly guy, but even I realize that they are garbage. I have the feeling that all of the battling back from big deficits so far this season has taken a toll on them.
Holy shit that Durant game winner is what its all about, poised and just drained the 3 in Gallo’s mug. The smile sealed it for me.
Maybe teams should start trade rumors more cuz Curry is playing like a man possessed recently, and I love it. As much as Ellis is getting his AI on I think Golden State rather have Curry hot than Ellis.
That Blake 3 was ice coooold.
P.S Are the Hornets really doing this, I mean holy shit blowing out the Spurs? They are officially dangerous again.
Except for that one game vs NO, January has been rolling for Joe Johnson. He’s playing inspired ball like Kris Humphries. Looking like he’s almost worth his contract. Almost.
And WTF is up with Utah? They look so damn weak all of a sudden. They’re doing the opposite of what they did the last time they went out East.
Dayo’s right. Hornets had a back-to-back. No excuse for blowing out two playoff teams.
Spurs will bounce back, but Hornets destroyed them in the third, no thanks to Brent Barry’s wife.
ty sean
Dirk probably hit the ugliest gamewinner you can imagine and it still went in…wow.
Blake “mother f’n” Griffin
8 dimes? Really? WOW!!!
Seems like he is becoming the full package!
What is he like on the defensive end?
Props to my Atlanta Hawks bouncing back and getting a solid win after getting trounced by New Orleans. Joe Jeezy has been putting up all-star numbers since recovering from that elbow injury and its a beautiful thing to see. However, injuries have decimated my squad all year long as now we are without The Boss, Marvin Williams, and Josh Powell. Hoepfully we can continue to manage without but I think its gonna be harder to win without Horford than it was when JJ was out.
It looks like Mike Miller has fully recovered from his injury. Glad to see him put a big stamp on his coming out party (22 points in the 2nd quarter!)
I watched the Philly/Utah game last night and the Jazz just looked slow/sluggish. I watched D-Will closely in particular and to me he looks really fatigued. He was shooting air balls, losing control of his handle (one of if not the best in the game), and losing his man on D among other things.
As a knick fan , that game winner last night hurt, but Felton clearly left too much time on the clock. I feel bad for Gallo, you can tell he wants to be a good defender, but he just doesn’t have the foot speed. On offense where he’s the aggressor, it’s not so much of a problem, but on defense, where he has to be more reactionary, fuggedaboutit. I’m surprised he doesn’t get his ankles broken more often.
Maybe D Will is fatigued from that stomach bug he had earlier in the week when he was a game time decision… I just forgot that he evn had an issue till now.
Why do people keep mentioning the Spurs being on the tail end of a back to back when in fact the Hornets were too? I’m pretty sure during the time the Spurs got to however many wins they have they’ve had back to backs somewhere in there. So why the excuse for them?
My bad. I just say Dayo bring up the same question.
no mention of CP3 breaking Tony Parker’s ankle? CP3 is a cold, sick bastard
CP3 is putting mediocre number but with amazing results,as always. but yea, this is noy yet playoff
if Blake goes to OKC, I’ll be a full time Thunder fan.