All-Star Saturday: Durant, Dirk, Griffin, Wall hit game-winners

#Paul Pierce #Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant #LeBron James #Dwight Howard #Derrick Rose #Blake Griffin
01.23.11 8 years ago 25 Comments
Among the many reasons everybody loves Kevin Durant — such as the fact that he’s a walking case study on the pathology of Acute GetBuckets Syndrome — is that he’s a refreshing break from some of the things people don’t like about sports. No drama, no controversy, no whining: KD is all about basketball. In last night’s Thunder win over the Knicks, Durant again went outside the norm after hitting his biggest shot of the season … Late in the fourth quarter, New York led by six after Amar’e Stoudemire‘s follow dunk that seemed to suck the energy out of OKC’s gym. But Russell Westbrook (28 pts, 5 rebs, 5 asts) answered with a pull-up jumper and-one, then Durant hit a jumper over Danilo Gallinari to make it a one-point game. Then, in a funny bit of foreshadowing, some of the confetti reserved for Thunder home wins randomly fell from the ceiling onto the court, causing a delay so they could sweep it up … With six seconds left, it was tied and OKC had the ball. Durant (30 pts, 12 rebs) created some space and casually drained a fadeaway three in Gallinari’s eye at the buzzer. Now whereas every ballplayer from middle school to the NBA these days punctuates their game-winners with a snarl and a scowl like they just walked into the bathroom after John Witherspoon, Durant flashed a half-mean mug for maybe two seconds, then broke into a huge grin that he couldn’t wipe off his face … Just when you think you find something Blake Griffin can’t do, he does it. Tied up with Golden State in the final minute of the fourth quarter and the shot clock almost out, the Clippers were inbounding at midcourt. The Warriors ignored Blake (30 pts, 18 rebs, 8 asts) as he stood 30 feet from the basket because, you know, he’s a 6-10 monster of a power forward who doesn’t knock down 30-footers. So what does he do? Calmly drops a triple to give L.A. the lead for good … The more popular Griffin gets, the more we hear predictions that he’ll end up on the Lakers as soon as he’s a free agent. But doesn’t it seem more likely he’d go to Oklahoma City? Not only because it’s his hometown squad, but also because Blake could form a dynastic Big Three with Durant and Westbrook … And how is that John Wall kid doing? Last night he stepped into the arena against Rajon Rondo and walked out a winner. Late in the fourth, Wall (16 pts, 6 rebs) went coast-to-coast in about 2.5 seconds and muscled in a go-ahead layup over two defenders. Then with under a minute to go, after Boston tied it, Wall measured Rondo and banked in a three. A couple possessions later Wall almost gave the game away when he got ripped by Rondo (13 pts, 9 asts) while Washington was protecting a one-point lead, but Paul Pierce missed on the other end, and the Wizards escaped … Did the Wizards’ DJ really play “Down Bottom” off that old Ruff Ryders compilation after the final buzzer? …Read More>>

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Russell Westbrook#Kevin Durant#LeBron James#Dwight Howard#Derrick Rose#Blake Griffin
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREANDRE IGUODALABLAKE GRIFFINDERRICK ROSEDEVIN HARRISDIRK NOWITZKIDWIGHT HOWARDEmeka OkaforJJ HicksonJOE JOHNSONJOHN WALLKEVIN DURANTKris HumphriesLAMARCUS ALDRIDGELeBron JamesMARC GASOLPAUL PIERCERAJON RONDORUSSELL WESTBROOKSmackTAYSHAUN PRINCETONY PARKER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP