Allen Iverson is in Springfield, Mass. on Saturday evening. A member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2016, Iverson is in attendance at this year’s ceremony for a special reason, as he is inducting Dwyane Wade into the Hall of Fame. It’s an extremely cool moment for Wade, as his first NBA game came against Iverson, and because Allen Iverson is one of the coolest people to ever live, he decided to go a little over the top to celebrate the Miami Heat legend.

Iverson got to the ceremony on Saturday wearing what looked to be a pretty normal but very fashionable all-black suit. And then, you got a glimpse of his back, which was customized to look like the back of Wade’s uniform from his time as a member of the Heat.

Allen Iverson rocking the DWade suit jacket, that's tough 🔥 📺: The #23HoopClass Enshrinement is live on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/EWhleJNgOn — NBA (@NBA) August 13, 2023

In a conversation with Sopan Deb of the New York Times, Wade expressed why it was so important to him for Iverson to be the person to join him on stage in Springfield.

Michael Jordan was my favorite player. But as I was growing up as a kid, as Michael Jordan decided to retire from the game, Allen Iverson became the hero of our culture. I think a lot of people know I wear No. 3, but a lot of people don’t know why I wear No. 3. And so I just wanted to take this moment as an opportunity that is supposed to be about me, and I wanted to be able to shine light and give flowers to individuals that allow me and help me get here. My family, of course. My coaches, of course. My teammates, of course. But what about those individuals that gave you the image of what it looks like and how it can be done? And Allen Iverson gave me the image of how it looks like, how it could be done coming from the broken community that I came from. So I want to give him his flowers in front of the world because he deserves it.

Outside of Wade, some gigantic names like Pau Gasol, Becky Hammon, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, and Gregg Popovich will enter the Hall of Fame this year.