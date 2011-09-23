Allen Iverson Won’t Play In The “Battle Of I-95”

How much would you play to see Allen Iverson play up close? Iverson has been out of the limelight for so long now that it would feel weird seeing him match up with guys like Chris Paul and Kevin Durant. Turns out we probably won’t have to worry about that. While it was initially reported that Iverson may take the court in Philadelphia for a homecoming of sorts for a game between Baltimore and Philly this weekend, his longtime manager, Gary Moore, said his man wouldn’t be playing in the Battle of I-95 … Yesterday in the office, people were arguing all over the place: What exactly does the Answer have left? Were his final NBA moments merely situational, or is he really done? The consensus seemed to be he could still play a little, and average around 10 and five. The one problem though is no one is quite sure if he would accept being a bench player. At this point, there’s just no way he’s starting for teams … We hope even LeBron can laugh at this clip because we definitely did … Best friends Kendrick Perkins and Rajon Rondo are back playing together again. All is right in the world. ‘Perk doesn’t need to make fun of Russell Westbrook anymore and Rondo can wake up out of that three month coma he was in at the end of last season. The boys are back. Next Friday, the two, along with Nate Robinson and Marquis Daniels, will ball as teammates in the Southern Hospitality Showcase Atlanta 2011. Okay, so it’s not the NBA Playoffs, but at least, they are back for one game together. Other pros include John Wall, Jason Terry, Stephen Jackson, Josh Howard, Al Harrington, J.J. Hickson, Josh Selby, and Trey Thompkins and the game will be played at Morehouse College. Our question though is does Perkins know how to play in a celebrity game? We’re talking no illegal screens, no hard fouls, hell, he shouldn’t really even be scowling. It’s supposed to be a happy day … Speaking of Rondo, how insane was this box score he had? One basket and 19 rebounds? … We as basketball fans always go crazy over uniforms and logos. We have to. We watch too many games. But we’ve always wondered how much the players really care? For instance, did anyone who wore those once-in-a-lifetime terrible Maryland unis realize how bad they were? At least according to this video, football players at Ohio DESPERATELY care about their uniforms … Marcus Camby was arrested yesterday after being found with less than two ounces of pot in his car. The real deal though is Camby’s mugshot. The lockout doesn’t look like it’s been very kind to him … We told y’all about Andray Blatche‘s newfound obsession with this weird thing called “leadership”. But after having hardly anyone show up for team workouts, Blatche has gone another route: merchandise. The Wizards power forward created a t-shirt that should get the troops fired up. Hopefully. Blatche takes a lot of heat, but give him credit for trying to take the next step this summer. In terms of his talent, he can play with anybody. It’s just a matter of how serious he wants to take this game … Portland extended their $8.8 million qualifying offer to Greg Oden earlier and it’s expected that he will eventually sign it. It’s the smartest move to make: get a decent contract this year, do your best to stay healthy and hope to cash in one year later. Even if Oden were to stay healthy all year, would you offer him a big deal? You know there will be owners willing to throw $30-50 mill at him if he does … And a few more players announced overseas deals. Josh McRoberts will sign a one-year deal with the Serbian team, Partizan Belgrade, and Austin Daye is on his way to Russia while Benetton Treviso has inked Brian Scalabrine … We’re out like AI.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
If yall went to a rihanna concert lately you would have seen this BOOTY! [cdn.rtny.uproxx.com] too sexy
for those who need reassurance that it’s rihanna, here is some face recognition [cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]. i see her boobies got bigger, just a tad bit.
why is blatche tryin to be a leader? I thought he was known to have attitude problems? Isn’t he thought of as one of those “team cancer” types? of course no one’s gonna show up.
For the record, I thought the Maryland unis were fine. nothing really great, but nowhere near terrible either.
some more sexable creatures (lol)
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
i posted this a while ago, but her face is too sexy to me that i’ll give her anutha post lol [cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com] (she was in jcole video)
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
[cdn.rtny.uproxx.com]
and just for good measure, peep wale’s new video. you’ll enjoy it. or should i say you pants will? [vimeo.com]
shit. b4 i forget NSFW NSFW NSFW !!!
Just as important as Iverson needing to take a bench role is his conditioning. If he would get serious and spend this lockout with Tim Grover or somebody, he may be able to get not only another spot but maybe a starting spot. If he’d have gotten in a gym hardcore,in addition to an attitude adjustment, he’d still have a NBA career
PROMOMAN i’m on your side (i think), cuz i want to see AI in the league again. by surveying teams’ situation, which team do you think he would start on? i want to see him as a starter but wouldn’t mind seeing him off the bench for a CONTENDER.
LATE BREAKING NEWS
Reports are surfacing that following Thursday’s meeting between reps for players and owners that progress has been made between the sides regarding total compensation for the players. However, keep in mind that the league isn’t ready to do a deal. In fact, an announcement, expected to be made today, is said to be regarding the NBA cancelling an unspecified number of preseason NBA games, as well as the start of training camps on Oct. 3. There’s still time for a deal to get worked out before the start of the regular season on Nov. 1. Experts claim the league will need around a month to finalize paperwork, handle free agency and hold training camp before being ready to play real games. Luckily, talks between the players and owners are moving and a deal is apparently there for the taking. The two sides are getting closer and closer on the money split and both sides are willing to negotiate on both ‘total money’ as well as the system (hard cap vs. soft cap or hybrid). The real negotiating wasn’t going to start until preseason games were missed and the fuss about a hard cap from the owners seems like a leverage play.
hahaha i clicked on the marcus camby mugshot and the paragraph under the mug shot was too funny:
“I assume every NBA player smokes weed, mainly because I have never known one who doesn’t. With it being a lockout and the offseason I am sure blunts are being blazed up with reckless abandoned.”
i think kobe picked up his first blunt since highschool during this lockout. prolly lit up with lamar and ronron
Let’s get one thing straight, Dime: Maryland’s uniforms were sweet, and when you claim to be excited about uniforms and don’t acknowledge that sweetness, you lose credibility!
…at least with me. Haha
(and many other people, seriously, the unis were sweet)
lol no shots at ‘the white mamba’
are you saying in a clear plain statement, that you dagwaller like the maryland university football uniforms?
What’s so wrong with Camby’s mugshot? I expected something really bad, but I didn’t see anything other than that Hitler mustache.
wizards players probably didn’t have money to travel back to DC.. so they are not gonna buy the t-shirt either
AI is old news, his time has come and passed. This is like Gary Payton on the Lakers.
LeBron got owned by McDonalds in this advert!
[www.worldstarhiphop.com]
Brian Scalabrine is going to be a star in Italy. If he has chest hair and shows them of, he will be like a god to Italian women.
Damn. Things I think of when there is no milk in the refrigerator.
By the way, South Park just celebrated its 15th anniversary. Which had the bigger cultural impact? South Park, The Simpsons, or Beavis and Butt-head?
The University of Maryland – College Park Division I Men’s Football Team Season Opener Game Playing Uniforms… were on point.
More programs should go the Oregon route and have unique jerseys. Show some individuality and stand out from everyone else’s jerseys. If it is tradition to be bland [PEN State, Notre Dame, Army, Navy] so be it. Everyone else, stop looking like your jerseys just got delivered from Eastbay.
AI would be a good fit with the Heat or with the Sixers again. AI’s conditioning has never been a question. He’s always been in shape, it’s just that his body has taken such a beating over the years. Granted, he isn’t as quick as he was but he can still ball
@BNewz and F/F – I just want to make sure that there’s no confusion here: we’re getting reports from all over the globe. It’s just as we suspected. The uniforms were sick. They were sweet. Dare I say…they were filthy, nasty, and ridonk all rolled into one.
@Beiber News
Please change your name to “Peeper News”.
This is the year Under Armour is showing out. Nike does it with Oregon all the time. Maryland getting attention for off the wall designs. Literally, dude looked at the state flag on the wall and ran with the idea. Cam Newton is on pace for throwing 6,000 yards. Jennings is taking the west by tropical storm with his basketball shoe. In the Goodman/Drew Rematch he will point to his shoes after every nice play.
Rumour has it [literally starting right now], UA will be coming out with a line of Snapback Terrapin Turtle Shell hats to resemble the helmets.
With all the videos and pictures of booty butt cheeks he’s been posting (not complaining BTW) you’d think Beiber worked for World Star Hip Hop lol
Beiber – I think you are off a bit. This is DIME website, not DIMES.
What the fuck dude, I love ASS as much as anyone but we’re all over the age of 14 and can figure out how to Google BIG FAT ASS when we need a fix. please stop, out of respect to DIME Magazines website. Their advertisers surely check on the comments section from time to time and getting a bunch of porn spam from some dude who names himself after an androgynous teenage pop star is not a good look
…and Beiber, that is respectfully requested.
You actually have some good basketball takes, which is apropos for this website
^^SAT word – Apropos^^^
damn.
That’s What’s Up – I may have requested that Beiber step it up a little bit. I take full responsibility. By the way, I actually Googled “big fat ass”. I saw Cartman and fell out. I was done.
I was fine with Maryland’s uniforms. When was the last time ANYONE talked about Maryland football? Mission accomplished then. I, Big Island, of sound body and mind, hereby declare that I have not a single problem with the Maryland uniforms.
Just let A.I. be. If you are a certain way your whole career, you aren’t going to be able to change overnight. He’s done, maybe not talent wise, but done playing in the NBA.
the pictures of women are more “model” types, not the disgusting “porn” types you claim. to be fair, the wale video was borderline porn. but the pictures are clean-pg-rated-SEXY-models. not porn.
big island. thanks bro..
you know what’d be ironic though ? if ‘that’s what’s up’ clicked on EACH AND EVERY one of the links.
it’d be really bad if kids were able to go to a PORN CONCERT. i mean, RIHANNA CONCERT. i hope you didn’t consider the rihanna pic PORN. and if you didn’t, you would have contradicted yourself because the other pics are similar terms of rating. all the girls had at least they panties on. they were MODELS. not porn stars.
I know Dime doesn’t show much love for Utah…but last night was the Jimmer All Stars exhibition game. It featured a handful of top tier rookies who actually seemed to care about the outcome.
KENNETH FARIED is as beastly as advertised. You forget he has NO jumper as soon as he skies for a putback dunk. And like Troy Polamalu, the hair/dreads makes him look faster. Nugget fans won’t even remember Kenyon Martin after seeing FARIED in uniform.
JIMMER had a subpar game & his inside game was severely limited by Biyombo’s length & the other NBA talent on the opposing team. He’ll figure it out though and get his from the outside & from the line.
KEMBA has a better handle than JIMMER but I still think JIMMER is the better scorer.
ISIAH THOMAS is the next Nate Robinson. Swag in excess & a crowd pleaser.
“ISIAH THOMAS is the next Nate Robinson. Swag in excess & a crowd pleaser.”
Isaiah Thomas Washington Mix: [www.youtube.com]
Bring back the NBA! I wish the damn players would just decertify or whatever and the owners could hire whoever they could get to come play for them. The business side of sports is the worst!
BTW…I love me some big fat ass, but I don’t come here for that. I got a wife that handles that department; luckily she doesn’t read the dime-smack! Love you baby!
BREAKING NEWS
NBA owners have revised a proposal on splitting league revenues. Players are now being offered a 49% share (down from 57%). Reports have it that the two sides are now about $2 billion apart on the split of total Basketball Related Income. Further negotiations are said to be scheduled for next week.
“By the way, I actually Googled “big fat ass”. I saw Cartman and fell out. I was done.”
^ LMAO!
@That’s what’s up: “Their advertisers surely check on the comments section from time to time and getting a bunch of porn spam”
You know what? If the advertisers forced them to revisit their forum, then beiber is doing all of us a favor. I was calling for DIME to do some shit about the postings when we had that imposter posing as a few of us. I hope the advertisers find those pics and are offended by them. Then maybe, just maybe, Dime will do something about the posters. Just saying.
JAY – Yeah, I somehow don’t think the UFC, Jon Jones on my left, Rampage on the right, is going to be too upset with some pictures of ass in the comments section. And Dime has more offensive stuff posted here (any Bruce post) to be worried. Hell, I still check that Kenyaon Martin photoshoot every now and again. Dime probably likes that there are a few guys, or girls in Beiber’s case, that come here every day, talk about what they’ve written, and bs about basketball, life, whatever. If they were super serious or strict about what was posted, you would have to have an account (eliminating the copycat) and they would monitor/suspend accounts, and probably lose some input. Babes, basketball, and Beiber.
Babes, basketball and Beiber…. <– gold
i fux with you!