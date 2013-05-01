Allen Iverson’s Reebok “Answer 1” Set To Return This Month

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.01.13 5 years ago 3 Comments
Allen Iverson’s Reebok Answer 1 was a killer sneaker on the court, but that’s not what I remember it most fondly for. The commercial that went with it, one of the dopest shoe ads of its era, featured Iverson describing how to perform one of his signature moves (I’m not sure exactly how signature it was since it was never used in a game). This came not long after his crossover had redefined ballhandling, and I spent hours trying to perfect the move.

While I never was able to pull that move off the way AI does, now I’ll be able to at least own the sneakers. As we noted in April, the Answer I will be re-releasing on May 24 for the first time since 1997. Iverson wore this one during his second season in the NBA, and it features DMX 10 moving air technology and the I3 logo, as well as an iconic concealed lace system.

The black/gold Answer 1, which will have a hook-up snapback and tee-shirt for sale as well, will be available at Finish Line, Foot Locker, Champs, City Gear, DTLR and Reebok.com for $150 on Friday, May 24.

Hit page 2 for photos of Iverson from his playing days in this sneaker, as well as shots from the ad campaign…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALLEN IVERSONAnswer IREEBOKReebok Answer IReebok ClassicsStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP