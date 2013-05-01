Allen Iverson’s Reebok “Answer 1” Set To Return This Month

was a killer sneaker on the court, but that’s not what I remember it most fondly for. The commercial that went with it, one of the dopest shoe ads of its era , featured Iverson describing how to perform one of his signature moves (I’m not sure exactly how signature it was since it was never used in a game). This came not long after his crossover had redefined ballhandling, and I spent hours trying to perfect the move.

While I never was able to pull that move off the way AI does, now I’ll be able to at least own the sneakers. As we noted in April, the Answer I will be re-releasing on May 24 for the first time since 1997. Iverson wore this one during his second season in the NBA, and it features DMX 10 moving air technology and the I3 logo, as well as an iconic concealed lace system.

The black/gold Answer 1, which will have a hook-up snapback and tee-shirt for sale as well, will be available at Finish Line, Foot Locker, Champs, City Gear, DTLR and Reebok.com for $150 on Friday, May 24.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hit page 2 for photos of Iverson from his playing days in this sneaker, as well as shots from the ad campaign…