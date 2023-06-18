Allisha Gray Is Thriving For The Dream, On And Off The Court

Coming off of an enticing 2022 season, the brightest glimmer in Atlanta in nearly half a decade, the Dream went out and made a significant splash in the offseason, trading for standout Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray. At the end of the 2022 season, Gray requested a trade out of Dallas, wanting to find a better fit after spending the first six years of her career in Texas. And as it turns out, Dream star and 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard also wanted Gray to find a new team, too.

“I actually asked (Dream coach Tanisha Wright) to try to get her here, and so when it happened, I was super excited,” Howard tells Dime.

A native of Sandersville, Gray was ecstatic when her agent called her to say she was headed to Georgia, back in her home state and closer her family. The Gateway Center Arena in College Park, the Dream’s home arena, is a few hours away from Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina where Gray played in college — Gamecock fans frequently make their way to watch the Dream, the closest W team to their university.

Roughly a quarter of the way through the 2023 WNBA season, Gray is putting forth a career year. She’s averaging a career-high 18 points per game without a drop in efficiency, and it would not be a surprise if Gray becomes a first-time All-Star.

“You want to be happy when you come into work, and everyday, regardless of what’s going on, the people here are amazing, positive… Coach T brings the same energy every day,” Gray says. “You don’t understand how happy I am here, I feel like a brand new person, I feel like I’m slowly coming out of my shell. It’s actually a blessing that I got traded here, it’s refreshing.”

Opportunity and space to be a more aggressive offensive player has paid dividends for Gray and the Dream as a whole — Gray dropped a career-high 27 points against the Sun in Atlanta’s overtime victory. Wright’s offense is predicated on reading and reacting. It’s less about set plays and more about triggering actions. Gray fits that perfectly, as she is a player who can make good decisions with the ball, drive hard to the rim, and shoot from anywhere on the court. She brings one of the best motors in basketball, and is a tireless and versatile defender.

“She’s growing into this role as a scorer, and she’s gonna have to keep getting a bit more comfortable in that because of what she came from and how she was utilized in Dallas,” Howard says. “We want her to be aggressive, we want her to score. Teams have to focus on both of us.”

Gray was traded to the team in January, and didn’t have a prior relationship with anyone on the Dream. Howard texted her and welcomed her to the team as soon as the trade happened, and the duo have been playing video games together since, particularly bonding over Fortnite. Gray is a big time gamer; she brought her console with her to the Tokyo Olympics, where she won a gold medal in 3×3, and can often be found live-streaming Call of Duty on her Twitch channel.