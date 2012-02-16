Alonzo Gee’s Monster Two-Handed Slam on Dahntay Jones

#Dunks #Video #Cleveland Cavaliers
02.16.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

There are few reasons why you would have been watching the Cavs/Grizzlies last night, but if you were, did you catch this murderous two-handed Alonzo Gee slam on Dahntay Jones?

The Cavs actually look like a real team on this clip – good defense, a fast break where the ball barely touches floor, and an emphatic finish on the other end. The Cavs play-by play announcer is awesome: “He went trampoline on him … and finished it off with strength!”

