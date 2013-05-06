Amar’e Stoudemire Eyes Game 3 Return to the Knicks. Can He Help?

05.06.13 5 years ago

After Knicks practice today, Amar’e Stoudemire told the assembled media that he is eyeing a Saturday Game 3 return to the lineup, barring any setbacks. What will he be able to provide for the Knicks after having not played for two months?

He’s not short on confidence:

And this:

After a 3-v-3 scrimmage at practice, Stoudemire said that he said, “I’m running, jumping, slashing. I felt explosive.” He did acknowledge though that his biggest obstacle would be his conditioning.

Do you expect Amar’e to be a major help to the Knicks?

