Amar’e Stoudemire’s Amazing 360 Layup on the Boston Celtics

Amar’e Stoudemire was a MAN against the Boston Celtics last night in the Knicks first playoff game in seven years. STAT put his team on his back, on his way to going for 28 and 11 boards. In particular though, he was a monster down the stretch, pulling off moves like this:
If the Knicks go on to lose this series, they will be haunted by the end of this game. The highlight above was pretty much the last time Amar’e touched the ball as the Knicks collapsed in the final two minutes.
This was nice, but not as good as KD’s layup from last night.
Amare had a bunch of sick moves, he should have been fed the ball down the stretch more…….. but that was definitely a 180
I find it highly high-larious that those 2 plays in a row we’re “solid defense” and no foul was called but on the other end ray allen gets a touch foul for a 3 point play on a lay up and amare gets called for a weak ass charge on a 3 by douglas..if u think that was good officiating last night then u better make sure u aren’t tommy heinsohn
feed amare!!! damn you d’antoni!
Anybody realize Amare traveled before he made his move to the basket? Looks at his pivot foot. Moves like a whole foot back as he pivots lol. Refs NEVER call this. NBA players always slide their pivots at least a little. They never have it fully planted.
Just caught up on a few days worth of Dime, and am going to post this: that’s a 180, homeys