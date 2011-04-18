Amar’e Stoudemire’s Amazing 360 Layup on the Boston Celtics

Amar’e Stoudemire was a MAN against the Boston Celtics last night in the Knicks first playoff game in seven years. STAT put his team on his back, on his way to going for 28 and 11 boards. In particular though, he was a monster down the stretch, pulling off moves like this:





If the Knicks go on to lose this series, they will be haunted by the end of this game. The highlight above was pretty much the last time Amar’e touched the ball as the Knicks collapsed in the final two minutes.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook