Amar’e Stoudemire’s Last Day Working at Foot Locker

And to think, it all started out so well. All good things come to an end though, including Amar’e Stoudemire‘s time as a Foot Locker employee.



The video is accompanied by this statement from Foot Locker:

Understandably, balancing two jobs is hard on anyone. Amar’e Stoudemire makes the tough decision to leave his post at Foot Locker to concentrate on his NBA season. He was great to work with and he is always welcome back. Everyone at Foot Locker wishes him the best and will be voting for him to make the All-Star Team. #voteamare.

