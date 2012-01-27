Amar’e Stoudemire’s Last Day Working at Foot Locker

#New York Knicks
01.27.12 7 years ago

And to think, it all started out so well. All good things come to an end though, including Amar’e Stoudemire‘s time as a Foot Locker employee.

The video is accompanied by this statement from Foot Locker:

Understandably, balancing two jobs is hard on anyone. Amar’e Stoudemire makes the tough decision to leave his post at Foot Locker to concentrate on his NBA season. He was great to work with and he is always welcome back. Everyone at Foot Locker wishes him the best and will be voting for him to make the All-Star Team. #voteamare.

Also see: Brandon Jennings‘ Interview at Foot Locker

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSAMARE STOUDEMIREDimeMagFOOT LOCKERNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP