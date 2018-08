From last night’s NBA action, watch super rookie Damian Lillard push the fast break and toss a great alley oop to a streaking Meyers Leonard over the outstretched hands of Jeremy Lin.

Gotta love fellow rookie Leonard calling for the oop mid-stride:

