Amazing New Kids Foot Locker Commercial With CP3, Lil Chris & Blake Griffin

12.10.13 5 years ago

Blake Griffin has to be the funniest player in the NBA. He KILLS every commercial he’s ever in — like the recent GameFly joint where he came through a TV with a jet-pack. Team him up with Foot Locker (in this case, Kids Foot Locker), who always bring the goods, along with Chris Paul and lil’ Chris, and you have something special.

What do you think?

