Amir Johnson Shows Why He Could Never Be A Baseball Pitcher

At least you can say this about Amir Johnson: he can laugh at himself. The Raptors big man recently got a chance to throw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game and showed why you’ll probably never want him to come anywhere close to your baseball team… or Wiffle ball team… or little league team.

H/T TBJ

