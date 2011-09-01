An Attack On The Truth

People have accused us of some anti-international crusade a few times this summer because of pieces of news we relayed about overseas ball. Let’s clear it up a bit: if you’re a basketball fan (like we all are) you WANT to see the players overseas. Obviously, you’d rather see the NBA down to get down, but if that won’t happen, give us the next best thing. Every player we’ve talked to this season has said the same things: they would play overseas. No questions asked. Some, like Will Bynum, even admitted the international game made them the players they are today. But when you get these odd stories, like goat heads being cut off and rubbing the blood around for good luck, how can you not read with your eyes wide open? So the latest story comes from the same game where it was reported Michael Beasley first injured his wrist. He went on to do a couple of dunks in a dunk contest, and then the wrist got progressively worse. But that wasn’t even the craziest thing from that game. Supposedly, both B-Easy and Paul Pierce had asthma attacks. Chinese fans are allowed to smoke in the arena, and it must’ve got so bad (or at least bad for the Americans who aren’t used to balling in a haze of second-hand smoke) they both nearly had to stop playing. Both players had terrible games, but when you can’t breathe, you get a pass. With 75 percent of the male population smoking, and with the ability to do it basically anywhere, this shouldn’t be all that surprising … Did you check out the latest DimeBag? Keep those great/weirdly interesting submissions coming … Chronic elbow bursitis was a popular term around these parts in NYC for most of the spring and then even into the summer. Carmelo Anthony and his bad elbow. It had the potential to ruin the sequel, next season, and the expectations. The longer it dragged on, the more it seemed like it would never go away. But as he showed and told in the crazy All-Star playground game on Tuesday, he’s back to 100 percent. Anthony said that was the first time all summer he had really just played and not had to worry about anything. Somewhere, Amar’e is smiling … In some real basketball action (finally), Dirk Nowitzki dropped 25 and Germany annihilated Israel by 27 in its first game of the European Championship while Pau Gasol went off for 29 in Spain’s 83-78 win over Poland. Along with that, Gasol said he has nothing to prove after his playoff debacle. Whatever you say Pau. Tony Parker took it back with 31 points in France’s 89-78 win over Latvia, and Serbia beat Italy by 12 despite 22 from Andrea Bargnani … We had a ton of arguments yesterday about a top 10 alley-oops video we posted. Almost all of them made sense. But what we were surprised at is we believe only one person (Chicagorilla) mentioned that insane (and very memorable) Isiah Thomas lob when he bounced it off the floor first … We dropped the cover of Dime #65 yesterday and the response was off the charts. Literally. It crashed the site. Aquille Carr not only stops crime in Baltimore, he crashes web sites now too … And Yao Ming asked that his Hall of Fame nomination be put on hold. He has too much respect for everyone involved to be thrown in right away … We’re out like ‘Melo’s injury.
I can believe Yao did that. He’s humble and is definitely nice to a fault. His numbers would’ve surely been higher had he tore into teammates asses for either freezing him out or giving him the ball when it was tougher, rather easier, for him to a get a bucket.
why does israel play in the european championships?
asthma attack, any1 think pierce was acting ?
According to a tweet sent out by Ric Bucher, Paul Pierce refuted the report which had Beasley and himself both suffering asthma attacks.
There you guys. Maybe Pierce doesn’t like to act after all. Perhaps Kobe has something to say about that though.
They play in the euros because they would straight up get killed in every asian or african tournament where most of the teams come from islamic backgrounds….you know the religion, that dominated the space where israel is located, before they were forced away in favour for that new country
Asthma attacks? They just unfit!
Israel plays in the Euro champs as they cannot really play in Asia due to security risks they would cause at any game with other Middle East countries. This agreement has been going on for a long time in other sports (most notably soccer) as well.
I am one of those who feels like you were suggesting Turkey (In particular) was being suggested as a dangerous, unstable country. When it is far from the truth, you WERE making it out to be somewhere NBA players should have fear for. They shouldn’t… at all.
Also you have suggested that NBA players, playing abroad will have to adjust to a lesser standard of living. Not based on a change in wages but based on the countries they are playing in being somehow inferior socially and economically.
Having been to/know people from the countries you are talking about I can tell you that this is NOT true.
I’ve never been to a Turkish basketball game, I can’t comment on goat slayings… what I can comment on though is that it will be more humane than any American (Or English) slaughterhouse. If it ever happened/happens in the first place. Charles Okaley would have never got shook by a lil goat slaying.
You’re focusing on negative stereotypes of countries rather than focusing on the main issue, namely that NBA/NCAA are the only forms of basketball worth watching.
That is utterly ridiculous if the crowd can smoke during sporting events, can’t believe it had much of an effect on Beasley though. Paul Pierce probably just realized he’s “getting to old for this s***” Danny Glover style.
Yao Ming is pure class, pure class. Has he ever NOT carried himself with the upmost dignity?
So should I assume that Pierce was taken out in a wheelchair due to this “asthma attack”?….sorry someone had to say it
Ok so Michael Beasley injures his wrist… in the game. But still goes on to participate in a dunk contest… and his wrist gets worse. Whats up with that? If you’re an NBA player and you get injured you take yourself out and not risk making it worse. Or must be that the Chinese organizers(or Nike) for the event had Beasley under a formal agreement that “the show must go on” so he had to keep playing. How else do you explain that Beasley and Pierce were exposed to the 2nd-hand smoke from people smoking in the gym. That is like one of the worse things ever to be smoking while athletes are playing and inhaling all that junk. Crazy.
Why is it that on every “Incredible Basketball Shot” video the ball seems to leave the frame for a few seconds before dropping through the net.
@iCARNACKi
i didnt read it like that. i think they were saying that the NBA, and the way american athletes get treated over here is much, much different than other leagues in other countries. ex: chartered flights for every trip vs riding a bus. 5star hotels vs 3star (guessing). little luxuries that most prolly dont think about, but also the players are prolly so used to it they take it for granted.
and i understood the fear angle as: some of the euro leagues front offices are a lot shadier. some dont pay players on time or at all. there’s no way an nba team can get away with that over here, but its not really enforced over there.
i dont think they were saying be scared of the individual countries. at least thats how i read it
beat u to it deeds..in a different kinda way
you also can’t deny that they’re adjusting to a DIFFERENT standard or living. not necessarily better but the term standard of living encompasses many things. like you said, americans are not used to seeing where their food came from. in many other foreign countries, you see exactly where your food came from.
there are many other examples (hotel stays, traveling, language, even racism) that are overlooked and it’s not to say americans are better, which it seems foreign countries are so quick to jump to this conclusion, it’s just that it’s a really intense step to take.
you said it yourself @iCARNACKi athletes here aren’t used to play in arenas (or whatever it was) where the audience can smoke and it’s crazy that they allowed that. that’s the same thing as all the other differences that american athletes may encounter when they get there. you don’t need to take such a defensive and antagonistic view so quickly.
Beasly is a dumbass, but I think, as someone else said, that he probably had to participate in the dunk contest in order to get paid.