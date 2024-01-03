Things could have gone considerably better for the Chicago Bulls in the first half of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening. At the half, Joel Embiid led Philly to an emphatic, 73-42 lead that meant Chicago was going to need a miracle if it was going to win its second game in a row.

Once things rolled into the second half, we got a pair of pretty funny moments involving Andre Drummond. Early on in the third quarter, Drummond went to work against Embiid in the post, and was actually able to get a decent look at the rim. The issue was that he didn’t get the cleanest attempt off, so he threw the ball completely over the rim, caught it, and got hit with a travel.

The Andre Drummond Experience pic.twitter.com/ZKPg7n1S1g — Mark K (@mkhoops) January 3, 2024

Fast forward a few minutes later and Drummond, after setting a screen and rolling to the rim, got a clear lane for a dunk. The problem he ran into was Drummond either didn’t realize how far away from the rim he was or didn’t get quite as much lift as he anticipated, so he got blocked by the very front of the rim.

When it's going…IT'S GOING BAD.

Drummond missed dunk pic.twitter.com/gLVjUS6SKT — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) January 3, 2024

Drummond has had some good games in recent days, particularly as a rebounder. Still, he’ll probably want to have both of these back … and the fine folks at Shaqtin’ a Fool are probably really happy that Drummond is giving them some material.