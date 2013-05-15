Andre Drummond Plans To Work With Hakeem Olajuwon This Year

05.15.13 5 years ago

Andre Drummond, a 19-year-old center who defied the odds and miraculously became one of the most effective rookies this year, plans to work with Hakeem Olajuwon this summer. Drummond took about a two-week break after the season, according to The Detroit Free Press, and is now back in the gym getting ready for next season.

Olajuwon has been turned into Yoda, a Jedi Master of sorts for many of the league’s best players. He’s improved the post games of everyone from Kobe to LeBron to Dwight Howard, implementing many of the moves that made the longtime Houston center so unique. Drummond averaged 13.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per 36 minutes last season as a rookie and did it all on raw talent and athleticism. He’s a tailor-made project for Olajuwon.

We all know about the monster potential Drummond possesses, and if he can lock in a few consistent post moves from the Dream, things could get really scary.

