Andre Drummond Scores 31 In Win, Including Filthy Alley-Oop Flush

12.01.13 5 years ago

The Pistons came out firing on Sunday against the Sixers, scoring 70 first half points to take a 24-point lead into the break. They gave up half of that lead in the third, but quickly rallied to coast for the 115-110 victory. They were led by second year stud, Andre Drummond, who was an impossibly efficient 12-for-15 from the field including a gorgeous alley-oop from Brandon Jennings.

Thaddeus Young led the Sixers with 24 points, and Jennings and Josh Smith each scored 20 for Detroit.

What do you think?

