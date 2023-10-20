Andre Iguodala Announced His Retirement From The NBA

Andre Iguodala has called it a career. Iguodala, a former first-round pick of the Philadelphia 76ers who spent 19 seasons in the league, told Marc Spears of Andscape that the time is right for him to end his decorated career.

“Time started to get limited for me and I didn’t want to put anything in the back seat,” Iguodala said. “I didn’t want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot. You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, [I’m] looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years.”

Iguodala went ninth overall in the 2004 NBA Draft. After spending the first eight years of his career in Philadelphia and earning his lone All-Star berth in 2012, Iguodala was traded to the Denver Nuggets, where he spent one year before deciding to join the Golden State Warriors as a free agent.

While his most productive seasons came in Philadelphia, Iguodala had the most success as a crucial piece of the Warriors’ dynasty in the mid-to-late 2010s. A member of the team’s vaunted “Death Lineup” alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and either Kevin Durant or Harrison Barnes, Iguodala was part of the team that won championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018. His role on the 2015 team earned him an NBA Finals MVP, as he was both productive on offense and tasked with defending LeBron James on defense.

Golden State traded him to Memphis in 2019, he stayed away from the team before they sent him to Miami later that year, and during the 2021 offseason, Iguodala left the Heat to rejoin the Warriors as a free agent. Despite a smaller role than he had previously, Iguodala won a fourth championship with Golden State in 2022.