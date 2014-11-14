GIF: Andre Iguodala Coast-To-Coast Jam

Recently, Joe Johnson made waves when he claimed his then- 4-and-2 Nets were playing selfishly on offense. You could never accuse Warriors first-time six man Andre Iguodala of being selfish. The former all-star, who has selflessly agreed to lead the Dubs second team, has barely looked at the rim this season — he’s averaging a career low 6 shot attempts per contest through the team’s first eight games. But on one play before halftime last night against the visiting Nets, Iggy eschewed the pass for an exciting coast-to-coast gallivant.

Draymond Green gets a piece of this Mirza Teletovic jumper and Iguodala grabs the air-ball before taking off. He never slows down and no one on the Nets — aside from a late-arriving Deron Williams — is able to cut off his path to this slam:

The dunk was one of only two field goals for the former Sixers all-star, but his controlled handle shows why coach Steve Kerr often has Iggy as a point forward when he’s initiating the second team’s offense. It’s just one of many reasons Iguodala is so valuable to this Dubs squad, who won 107-99 last night to stop a two-game slide.

