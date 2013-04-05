Andre Iguodala Crosses Up Vince Carter & Makes A Game-Winner

#Vince Carter #Video
04.05.13 5 years ago

This was a HUGE loss for the Mavs, dropping them to three full games behind the Lakers for the No. 8 seed with only seven to play. A Dallas win would’ve made the finish in the West very interesting. They have a relatively easy schedule the rest of the way: games against Sacramento, Portland, Phoenix, and twice against New Orleans (as well as home games against Denver and Memphis). They’ll likely need to win all of them, especially after Andre Iguodala crossed up Vince Carter in the closing seconds last night and then canned a bucket at the rim for the win.

Will Dallas make the playoffs?

