Every highlight from last night is going to be overshadowed by this wild Harrison Barnes two-hand reverse dunk, but this Andre Iguodala dunk deserves some attention too. Kevin Harlan‘s brain almost explodes:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook