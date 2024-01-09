Let’s go back in time to 2019, when the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors faced off in the NBA Finals. In the waning moments of Game 2, Warriors forward Andre Iguodala hit a three to extend the team’s lead from two points to five, which put them just out of arm’s reach, gave them a 109-104 win, and let them even up the series.

The following morning, Max Kellerman of First Take was asked a question that still follows Iguodala around to this day: “With the game on the line, one shot, who would you rather have taking it: Iggy, or [Steph] Curry?” Kellerman went on to hype the question up a bit more, turning it into one about the fate of the universe being on the line, before he famously screamed “I WANT IGUODALA.”

Even Iguodala himself went on to say that Kellerman was “crazy” for this take, but as it turns out, the former ESPN personality is not the only one who would take Iguodala here. The fine folks behind @strictlybball spoke to Andre Iguodala Jr. and asked him this exact question, so he gave Kellerman’s exact answer.

Now, if you’re like me, and this is how you found out that Andre Iguodala Jr. is a recruit in the class of 2025, congratulations on joining me in feeling ancient.