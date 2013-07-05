Andre Iguodala Signs With Golden State For $48 Million

Andre Iguodala has reached an agreement with the Golden State Warriors on a four-year, $48 million deal, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski. This deal could knock Golden State out of the race for Dwight Howard, even though we still don’t know which team he’s planning on signing with. For the Warriors, they decided to jump at the chance at acquiring one of the NBA’s premier defensive wings to pair with their budding backcourt.

Iguodala, who averaged 18 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and shot 50 percent from the floor for Denver during a stunning six-game loss to the Warriors in the 2013 Playoffs, should fit in nicely with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Harrison Barnes. While those three are all talented offensively, Iguodala brings an all-around game and a defensive acumen that has been lacking in Golden State.

Alongside this move, the Warriors are locked in talks with multiple teams about unloading their expiring contracts. Woj also reports that Golden State and Utah have agreed on a deal that’ll send both Richard Jefferson and Andris Biedrins to the Jazz. Those two were scheduled to make a combined $20 million this year.

Is this the right move?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.