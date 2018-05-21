Andre Iguodala Is ‘Doubtful’ For The Warriors In Game 4 With Knee Soreness

05.21.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Warriors dominated the Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals as a return to Oakland seemed to cure whatever was ailing Steph Curry as he dropped 35 points in Golden State’s 41-point win over Houston. The Warriors have a chance to take full control of the series with a win in Game 4, but they’ll have to do so without a key player.

Andre Iguodala hurt his knee in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ blowout, but being such a lopsided affair, when he checked out nothing seemed amiss given it was a reasonable time to empty the bench anyways. However, Iguodala apparently banged his knee hard late in Game 3 and the contusion worsened overnight, causing him to be listed as “doubtful” officially for Game 4.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsANDRE IGUODALAGOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

