Andrew Bogut Pranks Stephen Curry At Golden State Media Day

Everyone is ready to take the Warriors serious this season, and the team is set on a deep playoff run. With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson ready to take the next step; with Andre Iguodala bringing some more defensive toughness; and with Andrew Bogut appearing healthy for the first time in a long time, Golden State could lock in a top-four seed next spring. But that doesn’t mean they can’t have a little fun. At the team’s media day, Bogut pranked Curry by pretending to be a reporter.

Via Beyond The Buzzer

