Andrew Bogut Undergoes Platelet-Rich Plasma Treatment; Out Indefinitely

This isn’t doomsday for the Golden State Warriors, but it’s hardly encouraging, either. After Andrew Bogut said earlier this week that he should “probably” be worried about his suspiciously balky right knee, the Aussie center underwent platelet-rich plasma therapy on Thursday and will be sidelined indefinitely.

From the Warriors’ official website:

Warriors center Andrew Bogut underwent an MRI on his right knee on December 10, 2014, that revealed chondromalacia & bone edema, which was causing the swelling and instability that he was experiencing in the knee. After consulting yesterday (12/17) with the Warriors’ medical staff and with his own personal physician from Australia, Andrew elected to undergo platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy to treat his right knee. There is currently no timetable set for Andrew’s return. “We fully support Andrew in his decision to undergo the PRP treatment,” said Warriors General Manager Bob Myers. “Our number one concern is that Andrew is 100% healthy and we will continue to support him in any way we can to make that happen.”

Bogut left in the early first quarter of Golden State’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 8. Though he was initially listed as day-to-day with basic tendonitis and even worked out last weekend, the seven-footer felt discomfort in his knee upon resuming basketball activities. He decided to seek further examination on Tuesday.

Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard are the notable players to have opted for PRP treatment in the past, a procedure that involves spinning drawn blood in a centrifuge to separate the platelet-rich plasma before its re-injected to the injured area. The Houston Rockets big man had the procedure done to his right knee in late November and missed his team’s ensuing nine games. Howard returned to the lineup on Saturday for a home-and-home versus the Denver Nuggets and combined for 50 points, 29 rebounds, and seven blocks in a pair of Houston victories.

Bogut’s per-game numbers – 7.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks – are mostly pedestrian, but his impact on the Warriors is anything but. Arguably basketball’s premier paint protector, he allows opponents to shoot just 38.6 percent at the rim – the second-best mark in basketball behind Howard’s. His influence on the other end has grown exponentially this season, too, as Steve Kerr has made his rare playmaking talents a focal point of the Warriors’ much-improved offense.

Here’s a nice encapsulation of Bogut’s impact on Golden State: It scores 6.8 more points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor as opposed to the bench, and allows 7.3 fewer under the same circumstances. Steph Curry is the Warriors’ (and perhaps the league’s) MVP, but Bogut’s importance to his team is immense.

Fortunately, Golden State’s recent 16-game winning streak gave it a nice cushion in a loaded Western Conference playoff race. The Warriors are also good enough to play at a postseason-worthy pace in Bogut’s absence, but won’t compete for a title come spring without him.

Don’t be surprised if Bogut misses more time than is initially anticipated. He has a long history of nagging injuries, and Golden State should sacrifice wins in the short-term if its means a chance for the ultimate victory come the long one.

