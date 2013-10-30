Andrew Wiggins Catches Incredible Alley-Oop In First College Game

10.30.13 5 years ago

Playing against Division II Pittsburg State in their opener last night, Kansas predictably slaughtered the competition, winning 97-57. But the fact that Andrew Wiggins went for 16 points and caught an incredibly alley-oop poster might’ve been a little surprising to some. Reports seem to indicate the 6-7 wing hasn’t been all that impressive in practice and even potential player of the year Marcus Smart warned Wiggins to back up the hype. We’ll probably forget all about the criticism once the future No. 1 pick starts unleashing plays like this.

