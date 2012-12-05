Andrew Wiggins, Ricky Rubio and the Best of NBA Twitter and Instagram This Week

Twitter and Instagram have added yet another avenue for basketball fans to connect with the personalities of their favorite NBA, college and high school players. It’s damn near impossible though for most normal people to stay up with everything that gets posted to Instagram on a daily basis, so we’re gonna help out the best way we know how: by collecting the best pics each week for our readers to cruise through at their leisure.

Here’s the best of this past week. Let us know what we missed in the comments section below. Click on the images for larger versions:

Kris Humphries posted this photo shortly after his scuffle with Rajon Rondo and the Celtics. Humphries tweeted: “Anyone know where I can quick get a Tetnis shot in Boston?”

Yep, “tetnis.”

This photo of Tony Parker and Tim Duncan at a Halloween party escaped and made the Twitter rounds this week. (via @ThaBlogBully)