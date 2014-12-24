Andrew Wiggins Says Kobe Bryant Is Tougher To Defend Than LeBron James

LeBron James is a better player than Kobe Bryant. A better scorer. A better shooter. A better passer. No question. But that doesn’t mean The King is harder for opposing players to check than Mamba. After Andrew Wiggins faced James for the first time last night, the Minnesota Timberwolves rookie said that Bryant has been his most difficult matchup this season.
You can listen to Wiggins’ full post-game interview here. The comments in question come at the 2:12 mark of the audio file, and were prompted by Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune asking Wiggins if LeBron “has been his toughest challenge.”
Does this mean Wiggins disagrees with our assessment of the tired LeBron-Kobe debate? Not necessarily.
There’s far more to individual offensive effectiveness than scoring, and James has Bryant beat in the macro sense of each of those aspects. What makes the Lakers legend such a tough cover for defenders is his unmatched level of skill from a micro perspective – shot fakes, counters, footwork, and the like.
All of those moves are tougher to stop than dominant post play, driving ability, and overall playmaking. Prohibiting field goal attempts altogether is a bigger goal of one-on-one defense than merely inhibiting them, too, and Bryant is far more comfortable taking difficult shots than James.
Wiggins’ age influences his take, too. The 19 year-old has seen the majority of what LeBron does before, just never a player that uses it all so well. But Wiggins hadn’t faced-off against a player with Kobe’s endless tool shed of tricks before he met Mamba for the first time this season.
Or maybe we’re reading far too much into this, and he simply believes Bryant to be the better player. Or even more incendiary, perhaps Wiggins was throwing shade at James for helping to orchestrate the Kevin Love trade. Nobody knows for sure.
Kobe fans, though, will no doubt act like they do.
What do you think?
haters !!! lebron james is farrr from being compared to kobe bryant . Even now lebron will be 30 and he reached his peak already and now he is towards declining ! .Kobe bean bryant will be remembered as the GOAT ! .
It is amusing that he’s doing it. As the writer of the article though, I sure can’t complain though haha.
Yup, a 29 year old Lebron James versus a 36 year old Kobe Bryant. That’s a fair comparison alright. Basketball genius Jack Winter.
Right Lebron does not nor he never will have the killer instinct Kobe has this is not even a comparison d wade was hot at one point so was Tracy and Gilbert everyone has a short hot streak but look what Kobe has done his whole career … stupid editor
Truth
This article is full of shit. There is NO WAY James is better than Bryant. ABSOLUTELY NO WAY.
Yawn. Statistics aren’t everything. LeBron has no heart and no competitive fire. This is why Kobe, Michael, Bird, Magic, Kareem and others are on a different level.
Awfully old argument. No heart and no competitive fire? This comment expired when Chris Bosh was born in the era of dinosaurs.
Good find Jack. After watching what Kobe does off the ball to his defenders, I’d agree with Wiggins assessment too. At this stage of their careers, LBJ is the superior player, but Kobe makes it harder on his defender, by physically and mentally abusing them. LBJ doesn’t need to stoop so low just yet.
The next time the Wolves play the Cavs should be entertaining. LeBron has spent a lot of time dishing to teammates this year trying to get everyone involved and build chemistry. We’ll see what happens next time he faces Wiggins.
fair enough. footworks
It’s not a better player debate it is tougher cover…LeBron has actually shown much more development this year in his ball handling, but not in his footwork. Skill-wise Kobe is the superior player, but LeBron is the better all-around player by far.
For Wiggins playing defense is trying to guess right and be in the right position…LeBron is predictable. He is trying to get you on his shoulder and go by you and muscle up a finish, or he is going to come off the screen and drive fake, behind the back and shot, or he is post to make a muscle more or fade…if you can get good position you can avoid being muscled too bad to wait for help or his pass out, but out side of getting bullied (which LeBron is doing much less of this year due to weight loss/Chill mode/Whatever) LeBron will not trick you too much with head fakes, great ball skills or footwork…
Kobe is different…he has never been able to muscle his way through the game (expect that one year where he was in beast mode) he was always the younger kid playing with grown men coming up…he had the dribble moves, fakes, footwork, and tricks to get the shots he wanted.
Just two different talents. LeBron is the more efficient scorer, but not the most creative or tricky…Slick, Tricky, Quick is a defenders nightmare more than explosive…Every understands when you get out of the way of explosive lol…
When you think of Shaq do you think of the faces/names of the guys he bodied and dunked on or do you just think of the pure power?
Now think of Hakeem and for me I distinctly thick of David Robinson getting the business, Shaq getting faked out his sneaks, Ewing getting lost…Hakeem with all his gifts had an aray of skill that you couldn’t plan for.