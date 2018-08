The legend of Andrew Wiggins has officially begun. The incoming freshman unleashed his first real highlight as a Jayhawk earlier this week: a spike dunk during Kansas’ camp game. It’s frightening how effortless he makes this look.

How good will he be next year?

