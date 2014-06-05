Video: Another Spurs Fan Got A “Seflie” Spurs Haircut

06.05.14 4 years ago

Another Spurs fan got a haircut commemorating this year’s 2014 NBA Finals team. Earlier this season, we saw a detailed haircut from Joe the Barber in San Antonio. A couple days ago, Joe posted another haircut for a rabid Spurs customer based off a Spurs “selfie” photo featuring the whole team.

Here’s the newest cut, and the accompanying photo it was based off:

And here’s the cut from earlier this season:

Which crazy Spurs haircut is better?

