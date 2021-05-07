Anthony Davis Left Lakers-Clippers And Was Ruled Out With Back Spasms

It has been an injury-plagued second half of the 2020-21 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. Frank Vogel’s team continues to operate without LeBron James, even as the playoffs loom, and Anthony Davis missed more than two months with a leg injury. From there, the Lakers are locked in a genuine battle for playoff positioning, trying desperately to avoid the play-in tournament and the volatility that can be associated with a win-or-go-home scenario. With that as the backdrop, another injury hiccup is the last thing that anyone in Los Angeles wants, and a bit of a scare arrived on Thursday.

Davis left a nationally televised game against the L.A. Clippers with what appeared to be an ankle tweak in the first quarter.

Here is where Anthony Davis tweaked his ankle, for those who didn't see. He's currently in the locker room. No word from the Lakers on his status. He stayed in the game after this, but hasn't been seen since his shift ended. pic.twitter.com/x6RL1A0Uu7 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) May 7, 2021

The ailment did not immediately sideline Davis, who played nine minutes in the first half, but he was not present when the Lakers emerged from the locker room. Ultimately, it was not an ankle injury according to the Lakers, with Davis instead exiting with back spasms.

The Lakers say that Anthony Davis has back spasms and will not return. pic.twitter.com/8EGccURDYp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2021

It should be noted that Davis does have a history of getting banged up with relatively minor ailments and, if that is all this is, there will be heavy exhales of relief. At the same time, the margin for error is incredibly small for the Lakers right now, particularly with James dealing with an ankle issue that could theoretically limit him when the bright lights come on. Further information will likely emerge after the game but, for now, Davis is dealing with a back issue and the Lakers need all the help they can get.