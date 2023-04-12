The Los Angeles Lakers are moving on to the NBA playoffs after picking up a 108-102 overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The team came awfully close to picking up the win in regulation, but with 0.1 seconds remaining, Anthony Davis fouled Mike Conley while he was taking a three. Conley miss the three badly, but the contact sent him to the charity stripe and he hit all three of his attempts from the line to tie things up and force the extra period.

Things went pretty poorly for Minnesota once they got there — Los Angeles outscored them in OT, 10-4 — and as a result, they’ll host either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday with the 8-seed up for grabs. The Lakers, meanwhile, were understandably in a very good mood after the game, so much so that when Davis interrupted LeBron James‘ postgame interview on TNT, all anyone could do was laugh.

LeBron: "It's unfortunate that AD had a brain fart and messed his game-winner up." AD: "I messed his game-winner up I apologize. I definitely apologize." 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/khlMaLr5Rx — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 12, 2023

James gave his All-Star running mate a very good-natured ribbing here, and made it a point to point at him and raise his voice a little. Davis, to his credit, came running in and was a good sport about the entire thing, which I suppose is easier when you know you don’t have a win-or-go-home game a little later in the week.