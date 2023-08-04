Anthony Davis entered this offseason with no more than two years left on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. By the time the 2023-24 NBA season starts, that will change dramatically, as a bit of news reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN indicates that Davis will remain a Laker through 2028.

Wojnarowski brought word that Davis, who officially became extension eligible earlier in the day on Friday, came to terms on an agreement to extend his contract with the Lakers. The extension will run for three years and cost $186 million on top of the remaining two years of his deal, which will pay him $40.6 million this season and $43.2 million next year. By signing this deal, Davis will decline the Early Termination Option in his contract, and this extension will go into effect at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

Here’s the Anthony Davis extension breakdown. The three extension years are based on the growth of the salary cap in 2024-25 and 2025-26 increasing 10% annually. pic.twitter.com/zHiEPeN6W4 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 4, 2023

It’s a no-brainer decision for the Lakers, as Davis has been one of the most impactful two-way players in the league ever since he made his way to Los Angeles and has struck up quite the partnership alongside LeBron James. This also gives Los Angeles a little more security for whenever James’ time with the team comes to an end, as he openly floated retiring this offseason before deciding to come back for next year.

Davis had one of the most productive seasons of his NBA career last year. While he only appeared in 56 games due to injuries, the 8-time All-Star averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, two blocks, and 1.1 steals in 34 minutes a night while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.