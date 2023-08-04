Anthony Davis Lakers
Getty Image
DimeMag

Anthony Davis And The Lakers Agreed To A 3-Year, $186 Million Extension

Anthony Davis entered this offseason with no more than two years left on his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. By the time the 2023-24 NBA season starts, that will change dramatically, as a bit of news reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN indicates that Davis will remain a Laker through 2028.

Wojnarowski brought word that Davis, who officially became extension eligible earlier in the day on Friday, came to terms on an agreement to extend his contract with the Lakers. The extension will run for three years and cost $186 million on top of the remaining two years of his deal, which will pay him $40.6 million this season and $43.2 million next year. By signing this deal, Davis will decline the Early Termination Option in his contract, and this extension will go into effect at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

It’s a no-brainer decision for the Lakers, as Davis has been one of the most impactful two-way players in the league ever since he made his way to Los Angeles and has struck up quite the partnership alongside LeBron James. This also gives Los Angeles a little more security for whenever James’ time with the team comes to an end, as he openly floated retiring this offseason before deciding to come back for next year.

Davis had one of the most productive seasons of his NBA career last year. While he only appeared in 56 games due to injuries, the 8-time All-Star averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, two blocks, and 1.1 steals in 34 minutes a night while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2023
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×