How Anthony Davis’ Defensive Versatility Stifled The Rockets’ Offense

When the Houston Rockets dealt Clint Capela and acquired Robert Covington in February, the intent was to usher in a micro-ball brand of hoops that separated themselves from everyone else. They’d always have at least four shooters on the floor, enabling James Harden and Russell Westbrook to feast off of what the organization perceived to be the best spacing in the NBA.

While other teams might tout a talent advantage, this “optimal” offensive context would be enough to compensate and turn the Rockets into a title contender. Bigs were to succumb to the chaos of constant perimeter responsibilities and nobody else had the personnel to mirror their small-ball lineups. Or, at least, that was the hypothetical in which they invested. A second-round matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers, who formulated a counter contingent on Anthony Davis’ rare blend of rim protection and mobility, ensured Houston’s vision remained a hypothetical on the grand stage.

In Davis, the Lakers rostered a scheme-breaking variable unaffected by Houston’s equation. The result was a 4-1 series victory for Los Angeles that illuminated precisely why Davis finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting this season, showcasing his versatility.

Scanning through any raw data from these games without having watched them would make it challenging to uncover how the Lakers thwarted the Rockets’ distinct philosophy. Houston’s offensive rating of 106.8 was poor, but not abysmal. It shot 36.8 percent from deep and 60.8 percent at the rim, two reasonable clips in line with its post-trade production during the regular season. The crux in execution, though, was slowing the Rockets’ tempo and limiting their offensive volume, a plan that mandated Davis as the bedrock.

In 22 games following the Covington trade, Houston launched an average of 48.6 threes and 28 shots at the rim, and zipped around at a pace of 103.83. With Westbrook on the floor, the latter number jumped to 106.6. Against the Oklahoma City Thunder in round one, the Rockets hoisted 51 long balls and 33 shots at the rim each game, playing at a pace of 100.65 (106.04 with Westbrook). This past round, those marks depreciated to 40.8, 24, and 97.1, respectively. Westbrook suffered dramatically, seeing his pace dip to 99.35 for the series. Such a sizable decline was not deliberate from Houston. It was the collateral of a dominant run from Davis, who delayed and deterred a bevy of shots to elongate possessions.

On the ball, he assumed Westbrook as his primary assignment. Sprawling enough to contest jumpers if Westbrook settled and agile with the size to contain drives, Davis erased most of the 2016-17 MVP’s offensive value. The power and burst package Westbrook wields to compromise defenders, generating looks inside or collapsing help for kick-out threes, dissipated in impact. Davis enveloped him, prompting passes after futile slashing attempts or bothering his pull-ups, holding the former All-Star to 9-for-25 shooting for 25 points across 78.4 partial possessions in the series. These were not gimmes sometimes associated with NBA.com’s matchup data, either; Westbrook incurred roadblock after roadblock against the big man.

Once Westbrook’s dribble penetration was curbed, his decision-making shortcomings exacerbated the downward spiral offensively. His easiest reads, those derived from his rim pressure and athleticism, dried up and he unsuccessfully replaced them with off-the-bounce attempts hinging on a deteriorated jumper. Davis limited Westbrook’s advantage creation and manifested his drawbacks when asked to turn elsewhere for offense. Houston’s attack was constrained because the micro-ball experiment necessitated his slashing to thrive in space and as a complement to Harden’s pull-up wizardry, which often induces traps.