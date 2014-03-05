Anthony Davis’ Putback Jams Remind Everyone To Box The Brow Out

It’s unclear when the Lakers forgot that Anthony Davis is a human pogo stick almost seven feet in length, capable of catapulting over any ol’ defender in front of him to smash a teammate’s errant shot. We don’t want to blame Pau â€” we’ll leave that for Lakers fans and LA Times beat writers â€” but Ant went berserker on a couple offensive rebounds during New Orleans’ 132-125 win at Staples on Tuesday night.

If you’re playing Naw’lins, any time a shot goes in the air, you should immediately find Anthony Davis. He’s not the league’s BEST offensive rebounder â€” that would be Andre Drummond â€” and he’s not even within the top 20 in offensive rebounding percentage, per Basketball-Reference.com, but his long arms, his hops and his nose for the ball cannot be discounted. To wit:

Tyreke Evans‘ atrocious outside shooting, plus his ability to get in the lane to draw a second defender, is tailor-made to play with the Brow:

According to the NBA’s SportVU camera data, Ant is 7th in the league in contested rebounding percentage among players averaging at least 30 minutes a game. Out of the other six guys ahead of him on that list â€” all of whom you’ve heard of â€” Davis sports the highest percentage of rebounds per chance. He ain’t no joke on the glass is what we’re saying, and he proved it last night.

Davis finished with 28 points (10-of-16), 15 rebounds and three dimes in the big road win.

What’s your favorite part of the Brow’s game?

