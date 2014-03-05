Anthony Davis’ Putback Jams Remind Everyone To Box The Brow Out

It’s unclear when the Lakers forgot that Anthony Davis is a human pogo stick almost seven feet in length, capable of catapulting over any ol’ defender in front of him to smash a teammate’s errant shot. We don’t want to blame Pau â€” we’ll leave that for Lakers fans and LA Times beat writers â€” but Ant went berserker on a couple offensive rebounds during New Orleans’ 132-125 win at Staples on Tuesday night.
If you’re playing Naw’lins, any time a shot goes in the air, you should immediately find Anthony Davis. He’s not the league’s BEST offensive rebounder â€” that would be Andre Drummond â€” and he’s not even within the top 20 in offensive rebounding percentage, per Basketball-Reference.com, but his long arms, his hops and his nose for the ball cannot be discounted. To wit:
Tyreke Evans‘ atrocious outside shooting, plus his ability to get in the lane to draw a second defender, is tailor-made to play with the Brow:
According to the NBA’s SportVU camera data, Ant is 7th in the league in contested rebounding percentage among players averaging at least 30 minutes a game. Out of the other six guys ahead of him on that list â€” all of whom you’ve heard of â€” Davis sports the highest percentage of rebounds per chance. He ain’t no joke on the glass is what we’re saying, and he proved it last night.
Davis finished with 28 points (10-of-16), 15 rebounds and three dimes in the big road win.
What’s your favorite part of the Brow’s game?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Thanx for the article Spencer. What I just realised though, was the emphasis on the put backs, and in the very last sentence, there was a mention his team got the win. Does anyone else find it absurd these days that highlights are more important than winning?
I think “more important” needs some context. Readers, and probably the majority of fans, would rather read and watch highlights than listen to Dime talk about the X’s and O’s of winning. While I applaud the sentiment, and totally agree with you that winning should be the most important attribute when discussing the NBA â€” witness my love affair with all things related to Bill Russell â€” the exigencies of the marketplace (i.e. running a business about the NBA) necessitates both, with (probably) more emphasis on the highlights, unfortunately. But I think both highlights and winning should be a part of every NBA fan’s diet, and I would caution an over reliance on either over the other.
Always a pleasure to read your well thought out responses Spencer. By no means was I dissing your article, but more wanting to highlight your point that in order to get readers attention, you have to sensationalize the story. I come here for the highlights as much as I do anything else.
Ultimately though, players will be remembered for winning, and not the number of highlights they had in a career. I mean they don’t give HOF passes for Top 10 plays, do they?
I think Vince Carter will be a good example of a “highlight” player with a lot of career numbers, but zero rings and a lot of wasted potential (in most people’s minds, at least). I don’t think he’ll get a Hall nod, but I’ve been wrong on that before. Dennis Johnson is on the opposite end of the spectrum. He’s someone who got inducted posthumously even though he won a title with the Sonics and a few with the Celtics. Plus Bird called him his best teammate. Anyway, thanks for reading and asking good questions in the comments. Always a pleasure to write for an educated audience that cares about the game as much as we do at Dime.
Bird did call DJ his best teammate… at McHale’s expense. If I had to pick a two man combo to win a 2v2 tourney, I would pick prime Bird-McHale and then laugh as they picked apart everyone from the inside-out.