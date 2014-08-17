Anthony Davis Skies For Huge, Poster Alley-Oop Against Brazil

08.16.14 4 years ago

Okay, so perhaps calling Steph Curry’s beautiful step-back jumper the likely highlight of Team USA’s exhibition against Brazil was premature. We just momentarily forgot that an alien force like Anthony Davis was playing, too.

Playing like the breakout superstar in the early going against Brazil that so many have anointed him, Davis showed off his otherworldly athleticism by finishing a sky-high lob over the top of Brazil’s Leandro Barbosa.

Yeah, it’s safe to say that no sequence of this game will match the excitement of Davis’ jam. Then again, he had an almost as awesome tip-in on the ensuing play, so perhaps we’re better off abstaining from such declarations.

(Vine via gifdsports)

What do you think?

ANTHONY DAVIS FIBA World Cup NEW ORLEANS PELICANS TEAM USA

