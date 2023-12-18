Anthony Edwards Apologized For Telling A Woman To Get An Abortion

Anthony Edwards has made a leap into superstardom, becoming one of the NBA’s best players on one of the league’s best teams this season. With Edwards leading the way, the Timberwolves are 19-5 on the year and hold a three-game lead on the Thunder for first in the Western Conference.

Seemingly the only thing that could stop Edwards’ climb to being one of the faces of the NBA is Edwards himself. On Monday, the star guard issued an apology on Twitter after a conversation was posted on social media between he and a woman he was involved with, Paige Jordae, in which he repeatedly told her to get an abortion and to send confirmation.

Damn Anthony Edwards knocked up an IG model and she exposed him pic.twitter.com/Nvid0FrNMW — Nick (@nickiswashed) December 18, 2023

Edwards did not try to deny that was him in the exchange, and instead apologized for comments he says are not “aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” saying women should be “supported and empowered” with decisions about their own bodies.

It’s not the first time Edwards has had to issue an apology for comments he’s made that have gone public, as a year ago he apologized for using a homophobic slur in a video posted to social media. The Timberwolves star is one of the most outgoing personalities the NBA has among its young stars, but, at 22 years old now, he’s rapidly approaching the point where he’s running out of chances to cite still growing and maturing as an excuse for these kinds of missteps. Hopefully he can in fact learn and grow from this, while also taking care of his personal affairs in both this current situation and in the future with much more care and thoughtfulness.