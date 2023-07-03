The Minnesota Timberwolves spent Friday mostly making additions on the margins, re-signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and adding Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr. — having already re-signed Naz Reid prior to free agency.

The biggest move of the new season came when the 2020 NBA Draft class became extension eligible at midnight ET, meaning it was time for Anthony Edwards to get paid. The former No. 1 overall pick has lived up to the billing, becoming an All-Star in Minnesota, averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists on 45.9/36.9/75.6 shooting splits a year ago in his third season with the Timberwolves, setting career-bests for scoring output and efficiency. As such, he was rewarded as the calendar turned to July with a 5-year, $207 million extension that could become a $260 million extension if he makes an All-NBA team this coming season.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has agreed on a five-year designated rookie maximum deal that could be worth $260 million, his agents Bill Duffy and Joe Branch of WME tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/d0UTdqFgD9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2023

Edwards has improved each season since entering the league, becoming a full-fledged star this past year. Along with strong production he’s been quite durable, playing in at least 72 games every season (79 last year) since arriving in the league, which is a huge help for a Minnesota team that needs that kind of nightly presence in the lineup. The Timberwolves may have some difficult roster decisions to make in the coming years, particularly as they try to figure out if Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert can indeed coexist in the frontcourt with both on max deals, but Edwards’ future is not among the questions, as he is a certified centerpiece player for Minnesota.