Anthony Edwards and USA Basketball are on their way to the second round of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The team wrapped up a perfect first round slate on Wednesday morning, meaning they’ll progress to play two more games before a potentiel berth in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The U.S. will play Montenegro and Lithuania in their next two games, and while both could give the Americans trouble due to the NBA players that start at center, Edwards is not particularly concerned. While speaking to the media, Edwards made extremely clear that he doesn’t think Team USA will get tripped up in its next few games.

Per The Athletic:

“I think we’re gonna win,” Edwards said after one of the better player performances at a FIBA World Cup podium in recent memory. “We’re unbeaten also,” he said because the questioner pointed out that Lithuania did not lose in pool play, either. “So yeah, I think we got a great chance to win. We’ve got a great coaching staff, we’ve got great players. Our confidence is at an all-time high. We’re not really worried about those guys.”

It probably should not come as a surprise that the perpetually confident Edwards would answer like this, but it does help that his performance against Jordan was his best in group play. Edwards went for 22 points with eight rebounds and four assists as the United States picked up a 110-62 victory.