Anthony Edwards managed to impress himself on Monday night. During the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game against the Utah Jazz, Edwards threw down and absolutely ridiculous dunk on John Collins that even got the opposing fans in Salt Lake City out of their seats. You have surely seen it already, but I don’t care, because you cannot watch this dunk enough, so here it is again:

ANTHONY EDWARDS ELEVATES FOR THE EMPHATIC POSTER 😱 Timberwolves-Jazz | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/giqnSGLWqt pic.twitter.com/CcSJsLs2sk — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Edwards got asked about this after the game, but in a bit of a twist, he hadn’t seen what he did yet. So during his postgame interview after Minnesota picked up a 114-104 win, Edwards got to finally see the clip and had a terrific reaction to it.

Anthony Edwards reacting to a replay of the dunk pic.twitter.com/yEfQYXVfy0 — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) March 19, 2024

“That’s my best dunk of my career,” Edwards said. “I’m not gonna lie.”

As he went on to explain, Edwards’ reaction to the whole thing was surprisingly muted because he dislocated a finger on his left hand. He ended up getting that all taped up, though, and was able to return to the game. By the time things came to a conclusion, Edwards had 32 points on 13-for-23 shooting with eight assists, seven rebounds, two blocks, and a steal. Hey, wanna watch the dunk again? You do? Cool! Here it is from a bunch of different angles.

Dunk of the year? 🤔 Peep all angles of Anthony Edwards' POSTER 💥 https://t.co/PWvBFuQeOx pic.twitter.com/of7LJmNWoP — NBA (@NBA) March 19, 2024

Really, we’re not gonna see a better one in the NBA this year. (Apologies to Jalen Johnson, who came awfully close to one-upping this on the same evening.)