Aquille Carr’s Incredible Senior Year Mixtape

No one is quite sure what Aquille Carr plans to do next season. There are rumblings he might skip college and take the same route Brandon Jennings did: play for a year or so overseas with the hope of one day getting into the NBA. Carr’s future is cloudy at the moment, but his talent is still undeniable. In this senior year mixtape, it’s more apparent than ever.

Where will Carr be playing next year?

