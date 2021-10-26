Arike Ogunbowale Gives Us Her Favorite Nike Sneakers Of All Time

Not only is Arike Ogunbowale one of the preeminent scorers and most electric young talents in basketball, but she is one of many young hoopers bridging the gap between culture and sports. Dating back to her time in the spotlight at Notre Dame, Ogunbowale, a two-time All-WNBA guard and former Dime cover star, has had a swagger on and off the floor that is undeniable.

Ogunbowale has used her growing star power and style sense to launch her own fashion brand based upon her bold, almost lyrical swagger and the experiences of her professional life, from Dallas, to Russia, and beyond. Since joining the pros in 2019, Ogunbowale has been signed to the Nike family alongside her brother, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Dare Ogunbowale.

With Ogunbowale’s keen sense of style in mind, Dime asked her to share her favorite Nike kicks of all time.

Travis Scott x Fragment AJ1

Even with different laces these look good. I just love that cream, blue, and white color combination.

Travis Scott x Dunk Low

I love the colorway. It’s neutral enough that it goes with everything. Travis Scott is definitely a favorite collab. He’s been really great. I always look forward to whatever he has coming next.

Top 3 Jordan 1s

I love these because of the colors and because my brother got them for me. He knows me better than anyone, and always looks out for me.

Panda Dunks

These are comfortable for every day and versatile. You can dress them up or down, and that’s why they’re in my top 10.

Jordan Bred 1s

These are a classic. If you’re a sneakerhead you always have to have them in your repertoire.

Jordan 1 Low OG Neutral Gray